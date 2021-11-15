There's nothing exciting about drugs - Uche Jumbo

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Actress, Uche Jombo is of the view that there is nothing exciting about drugs.



Sharing her thoughts on her verified Twitter page, she noted that drugs do not make anyone creative.



Cautioning against the use of drugs, Uche Jumbo warned that people who are not mentally strong should abstain from the substance.



Unclear why she made this articular post, Uche Jumbo took to her Twitter page on November 15 and wrote;



“There’s nothing cool, sexy or exciting about drugs. No it will not make you creative”.



She added that, “if you’re not normally, stay away from it".



Read Uche's post below



