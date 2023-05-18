There’s no support system for female musicians in Ghana - Petrah

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 May 2023

In the world of music, where creativity knows no bounds, Petrah, a talented and aspiring musician, finds herself grappling with a sense of isolation.



As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she laments the lack of female support and the challenges she faces on her journey.



Female musicians like Petrah face numerous challenges, including limited opportunities, gender biases, and a lack of representation.



As she laments the state of affairs, it becomes evident that a support system is crucial for female musicians to overcome these hurdles and make their mark.



Petrah's lament extends beyond personal experiences to the larger issue of female-driven projects in the music industry.



She believes supporting initiatives that uplift women's voices and promote their music is essential.



Record labels, event organizers, and industry stakeholders should actively seek out and invest in female musicians and their projects.



They can contribute to a more balanced and representative music industry by providing platforms and resources.



Speaking on Yfm in Kumasi, Petrah believes her female colleagues do not support each other and has called on them to focus on projecting each other.



“Being a female, other females must come together. I hadly see the female support your own thing. That support system within the females is not there. For females, our feelings get over us too much”.



Petrah called on her colleagues in the industry to focus on promoting each other and not relax and watch each other struggle. She set an example of how she sometimes goes hard on social media to support other female musicians.



Petrah has released a new song titled "Run" under her record label Manners Records.



"Run" is a new single that comes along with a video talking about love. In the video, Petrah was seen running away from men dressed like priests.



Check out the new song by watching the video below;




