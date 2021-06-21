There’s no record label in Ghana – Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ghanaian highlife musician George Kwabena Adu, professionally known as Kwabena Kwabena, has stated that there’s no record label in Ghana.



Speaking on X Zone on TV XYZ Friday the renowned musician said, there’s no standard of proper record label in Ghana that adds value to the lives of musicians and ensure they compete with other record labels pushing the agenda in the music world.



According to the “Aso” hit maker, there’s no label that can administer music professionally in Ghana.



“Is there a record label in Ghana?" He asked host JKD.



“The job we are doing, we all one way or the other benefit from it . Every information concerning the industry we all give various roles to play to actually make it big,” he said.



“So if I say there’s no record label in Ghana .. we are not saying there’s none for the fun of it .It’s unfortunate that we don’t have something like that to actually administer music professionally so that we reach a higher height in-terms of competing with other labels who are pushing the agenda in the music world,” the Tuamuda hitmaker noted.



Asked on his opinion on the likes of Linx entertainment and other record labels in Ghana, Kwabena Kwabena said, “My brother… record label … record label do you know what that a record label is .. I don’t want to describe anybody’s business but so far as me Kwabena Kwabena, I’m concerned there’s no standard or a proper record label ..” he added.



“Because the music job is not how we see it to be, if we talk about label it entails a lot,” he observed



Kwabena is preparing to release his sixth album soon called ‘Fame saa’.



His first single titled Kwadede, off the album, dropped Friday, May, 28.



The album has seventeen songs and would be released on the 17th October which happens to be his birthday.