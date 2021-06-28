There's no film industry in Ghana - Kwami Sefa Kayi

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', has expressed his disappointment over the movie industry in Ghana saying, "I don't believe we have a film industry."



According to the multi-awarded broadcaster, there is nothing exciting about acting in Ghana.



He believes what many people call a movie industry in the country is not a movie industry, stressing that the industry crippled a long time ago during his days of acting.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on 'Entertainment Review' on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi blamed the crippled movie industry on the lack of proper structures which to him, should it be in place, there would be a thriving film industry.



He further stated that "acting in this country, it doesn't pay. It didn't pay from when I was much younger. It is not paying today; it won't pay tomorrow".



The Chairman General stressed that the living conditions of some veteran actors testify to his assertion that there is no film industry in Ghana.



He challenged any person who thinks otherwise, saying legendary actors like Fred Amugi, David Dontoh, Grace Omaboe, Grace Nortey, Irene Opare, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe among others would have by now received the honours due them if there was a film industry.



"If this was another country, they would have been the people we should be celebrating today. But what did we do for them? Sometimes, they have to literally beg to earn a living. I mean like seriously! It is because we have no structures. That's why I'm saying we don't have an industry. So, there's nothing," he argued.