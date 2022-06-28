There’s no curse in making money from the church – Counselor Lutterodt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Controversial Ghanaian marriage counselor, Cyril George Carstensen, has emphasized that taking money in exchange for working in the church is no curse.



He said this to counter a viral video of a Nigerian man of God who mentioned that any member of a church who renders service and takes money for it will be cursed.



Speaking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, he said, “A singer or worker who has dedicated their time to church should be paid. There’s no curse in making money. If they are part of helping the church progress, why will you refuse to pay them.”



He emphasized that the man of God is trying to put fear in his congregation which is unacceptable.



“We should stop putting this fear in people. There’s nothing biblically wrong in getting paid for the services you render in the house of God. There is nothing wrong,” he mentioned.



He noted that even some pastors are paid and there is nothing wrong with it.



The counselor believes that it is one of the reasons a lot of people in churches with talents refuse to use them in the house of God, but will rather use them outside the church and make money.



He advised pastors to appreciate church workers if they want to encourage people with talents in the church to come out.