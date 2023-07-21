There’s no Heaven anywhere – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Entertainment of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has repudiated the widely held belief of the existence of a religious cosmological or transcendent supernatural place called Heaven.



According to him, Heaven is this same world in which we live as human beings.



Speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Friday, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said the claim of the existence of the holy city called Heaven can only be a figment of people’s imagination.



“There is no Heaven anywhere, this whole talk about the existence of Heaven is a lie. There is also no Hell anywhere. The Bible says there’s judgment after death. Two things here, when you die today it is either your soul will be accepted by God or rejected, that’s all



"Jesus Christ said when someone dies, his or her soul turns into an angel. So when you are an angel which is a Spirit, do you need a house (Heaven) to live in? The talk about Heaven is all lies", he said.



“Why is it that when pastors are about to die they pray asking God to save them from death, if there’s indeed a place they will go and enjoy as the Bible claims, why will they not want to go there? Even when King Hezekiah was told by the Prophet that he was about to die, he prayed to God to spare his life and allow him to live for more years", he added.