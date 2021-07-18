There’s more to supporting our own than just posting songs – MzVee to female artistes

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 July 2021

• Dancehall artiste MzVee wants females in the industry to support one another



• For her, pushing female artistes to the lime light will happen if they support their own



• She says supporting goes beyond social media posting of songs



Dancehall musician, MzVee has called on female artistes in the industry to support their own.



By this, she means going beyond just posting each other’s songs to actually promoting by involving other colleagues in their activities.



Speaking on the United Television’s Showbiz program hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, MzVee, whilst interacting with her co-panelists, Wendy Shay, Eshun and Arnold Asamoah Baidoo said it was important that female artistes push one another rather than focus on dragging each other down.



Her comments were in response to a question posed by the host, about how female artistes could climb up the ladder and compete equally with the males in the industry.



According to her, supporting one does not only mean posting the person on one’s social media handles merely to create a good impression.



“I feel like if someone doesn’t post you, it doesn’t mean they don’t support you, it’s part of it but it goes beyond that.



"Some people post and they don’t really mean it after that, it is because they are doing it for people to see,” she said.



By doing more, she suggested female artistes complement each other on the various platforms they feature on and also join get their colleagues on board when they organize talk shows and the likes.



“If I’m doing a show, I’m calling other females to come on it. If I go on a talk show, I’m talking about other females but I’m not just going online and then I post and then that’s it. It’s a form of supporting but I feel like we should be able to do more than that.



“For example if you go on an interview and they ask who is your favourite female musician, people don’t mention a single person in Ghana, they go outside to mention others,” she added.



