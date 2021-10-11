There’s lots of pressure on me as a teen artiste – Kalistarrr

Entertainment of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Kalistarrr, a sixteen-year-old musical artiste and daughter of former musician, Okyeame Quophi and media personality, Stacey Amoateng, has talked about how pressuring it is being a Ghanaian teenager in the music industry.



Talking to Doctar Cann of Happy FM on the entertainment talk show, Showbiz Xtra, she said, “Given my age and the country I live in, it’s like there’s some pressure. There are not many children doing music here in Ghana so for us who are starting, there’s some sort of pressure on us”.



She noted that nevertheless, they cannot let this pressure drag them down, hence, they are left with no option than to find a way through it.



Asked what sort of pressure she is facing, the young musician told Doctar Cann that juggling music and school at the same time is one thing that is pressuring because she needs to excel at both as they are all equally important.



“I have to do well at music because I have the talent and I’m going to write my BECE next month, which I also have to excel at," she said.



Kalistarrr mentioned, however, that since her BECE is quite close, she has put a hold on music till she is done with her last paper, and then she can jump back onto music full-time.