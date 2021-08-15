There’s blessing in keeping multiple wives than side chicks – Dr Kwaku Oteng

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Renowned Ghanaian millionaire, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, is advising colleague men to rather keep multiple wives as that comes with many blessings compared to keeping side chicks.



He reveals that it has become his philosophy to cater for children he fathers out of wedlock and bring such women in as wives based on what he has gone through himself.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Vaultz Magazine, the businessman wondered why men will keep secret concubines in the name of obeying the teachings of the bible when in actual sense there is nowhere in the good book abhorring polygamy.



“A lot of men in this country who are married have girlfriends or concubines in their numbers. But those of us who are courageous are the ones who bring in the ladies as second or third wives. Some of the men even go to the extent of hiding their biological children because they are born out of wedlock but I don’t do that.



"For me when I father a child with a woman, I make it public for all to see. I have experienced that ordeal in the past and so I don’t want that child to go through the same. There’s nowhere in the word of God that it’s written that a man should marry one wife.



"So, it’s not a sin. Moreover, everyone who marries more than one wife experiences God’s blessings because you are catering to the needs of God’s creation. You are taking care of the needs of the woman and her God’s and all these people are God’s creation. So, marrying two or more wives is not a sin.



"If people have the understanding, they would have all married more than one wife. What is gives the most peace of marrying more than one wife," he urged.