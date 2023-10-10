'There’s an army of 'Jezebel daughters' in the acting industry' - Veteran actor cries

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian actor cum director, Charles Inojie, has lamented what he described as the existence of "an army of Jezebel daughters” in the movie industry.



According to him, their agenda is to lure directors and producers into giving them movie roles in exchange for sex.



Inojie made this known in the latest episode of 'The Honest Bunch Podcast' co-hosted by Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu.



He added that sex-for-roles in Nollywood is not perpetrated by just filmmakers but also some actresses who throw themselves at them to secure movie roles for themselves.



He said: “There are some actresses who can do anything just to be in front of the camera. And when you meet a character who is not properly formed as the director or producer, he will fall. So, there are actresses like that. The issue of sex-for-role is not just one-way. It is a two-way thing.



“There is also an army of Jezebel daughters looking for directors and producers to fall … So, the level of desperation among some of these girls is also an issue.



“That’s why they are quick to fall into the booby traps set by a lot of producers and directors with characters that are not properly formed; people who came from very shaky backgrounds.”



