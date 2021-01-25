Entertainment of Monday, 25 January 2021

There’s a strategic agenda by Cecilia Marfo to destroy gospel musicians – Bro. Sammy alleges

Gospel musician Brother Sammy has alleged that Cecilia Marfo has an agenda to destroy the Gospel Music industry in Ghana.



In a video circulating on social media, Cecilia Marfo is seen snatching a microphone from Joyce Blessing who was performing at the end of year thanksgiving service of the Unity Group.



Cecilia Marfo after snatching the microphone is heard ordering Joyce Blessing to go back to her husband because God has blessed her through her marriage.



This has become topical on social and traditional media with people condemning the actions of Cecilia Marfo.



But speaking on Accra-based Adom FM in an interview with Rev. Kwamena Idan, Brother Sammy who has had a similar encounter with Cecilia Marfo indicated that there is a strategic agenda by Cecilia Marfo to destroy the Gospel industry.



“I want to ask Cecilia Marfo whether marital issue are addressed in public or in private? Since Joyce Blessing’s had marital issues, you’ve never called her but in public you decided to talk about her marital industry. Cecilia Marfo’s target is to destroy the gospel industry in a strategic wise. Her target is to destroy the gospel industry because everywhere she goes, every gospel event she attends something bad happens. If she doesn’t slap someone, she will spit on someone. I know a number of musicians she has done this to but I will not want to mention names,” he told Rev Kwamena Idan on Accra-based Adom FM restreamed by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, there have been several instances where Gospel Musicians have been unfairly treated by Cecilia Marfo in the name of the holy spirit consuming her and although he knows many he was coy to mention names.



To him, if Cecilia Marfo was a wise person who leads a Church, she wouldn’t have publicly talked about someone’s marriage issues in public the way she did because there may be attempts by both parties in the marriage to settle their issues.