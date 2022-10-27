There’s a spirit that deals with ungrateful people - Bullet

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Rufftown Records Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ricky ‘Bullet’ Nana Agyemang has asserted there is a supernatural entity that deals with ingrates and people who betray the trust of music executives.



Accra 100.5 FM’s Nana Romeo wondered why artistes who fallout with their label executives do not experience success. He cited industry examples to illustrate the so called jinx.



After saying, “I’ll talk for myself,” Bullet noted the question which, in his opinion, should first be asked: “How did the artist leave?”



“Did the person bang the door on their way out or they left peacefully?” he again asked in explanation.



Even beyond this, “there is something called ungratefulness. It is so dangerous but people don’t know,” he stressed.



“You actually don’t have to go to a shrine to seek someone’s downfall or pray against them when they are ungrateful or betray your trust. No,” the musician and label executive said matter-of-factly and added: There’s a spirit that deals with such people.”



Having stated he was going to blow the cover off the phenomenon on the ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ mid-morning show, Bullet explained that the helpers this spirit gives justice, are not just those who make financial investments in the career of an artiste.



“Time is money,” in the spirit world also, he said, as he noted that others make investments by offering their time and assistance.



“If you’re asked to pay for the time the person spends on you, you can’t,” he emphasised as he cautioned against despising people who do not necessarily offer financial assistance.



At this point, Bullet, who is half of the award-winning Ruff N Smooth musical duo, disclosed he learned this lesson the hard way.



“People have not really understood how this life works. It happened to us. Ruff N Smooth,” he said somberly and chronicled how after abandoning their former manager who had been of immense help, media executive Bola Ray, the music group experienced inexplicable failure.



Ruff (Bullet) N Smooth (Ahkan) was prominent for hits like ‘Swagger’, ‘Azingele’, ‘Sex Machine’, ‘Dance for Me’ and others.



A famed music executive, Bullet has managed artistes like Ebony Reigns, Wendy Shay, Ms Forson and Fantana. Critics have argued since leaving his record label, Ms Forson and Fantana have fumbled their careers.