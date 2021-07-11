You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 11Article 1306585

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

There's a special man in my life - Efe Grace discloses about her love life

Ghanaian gospel musician, Efe Grace, has finally disclosed that she is currently in a relationship.

In a jaw-dropping short interview with filmmaker and publicist Skbeatz Records, the "King of Glory' composer revealed that's she's currently in a serious relationship with someone she adores very much.

When asked if she is engaged, she stated, " Yes, there is someone very special in my life. At the right time, you will hear the wedding bells".

When further asked to give a clue of the lucky man in her life, she was tight-lipped.

The gospel diva is set to release two new soul healing singles titled, "Sound of Heaven" and "Overflow".

