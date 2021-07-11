There's a special man in my life - Efe Grace discloses about her love life

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel musician, Efe Grace, has finally disclosed that she is currently in a relationship.



In a jaw-dropping short interview with filmmaker and publicist Skbeatz Records, the "King of Glory' composer revealed that's she's currently in a serious relationship with someone she adores very much.



When asked if she is engaged, she stated, " Yes, there is someone very special in my life. At the right time, you will hear the wedding bells".



When further asked to give a clue of the lucky man in her life, she was tight-lipped.



The gospel diva is set to release two new soul healing singles titled, "Sound of Heaven" and "Overflow".



Click to watch the interview:



