There’s a silent war against Ghana music spearheaded by Nigerian gatekeepers – Stonebwoy’s manager

Stonebwoy’s manager, Chief Stylzz, has bemoaned what he described as an attempt to completely rule Ghana out of the success of afrobeats.



According to him, some Nigerian music industry gatekeepers have waged a silent war against the Ghanaian music industry.



Although it is unclear what might have triggered his statements, it has been alleged that they were borne out of an issue that erupted during Stonebwoy’s performance at the Afronation festival in the USA.



“There’s an ongoing silent war against Ghana music by some Nigerian industry gatekeepers. They don’t want to see Ghana anywhere close to the global success of Afrobeat,” he wrote on Snapchat.



This statement, however, has triggered various discussions among netizens including some Ghanaian music stakeholders.



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale who disagrees with the assertion, took to the comment section of the post to make a mockery of it.



“I don’t know why Ghana music thinks Naija deh owe us. (laughter emojis) Ghana artiste with managers and pity talks.Forget it, it’s a lieeeeee (laughter emojis) Naija has not done anything, it’s our industry we come from...I won’t even buy this for 10pesewas (laughter emojis) Ghanaian artiste wants to be famous but doesn’t want to put in the works …They think dressing will take them there (laughter emojis),” Shatta Wale wrote.



