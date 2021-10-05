There is nothing wrong if we play Nigerian songs – Ateaa Tina

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian songstress, Ateaa Tina, sees nothing wrong if Nigerian songs are played in Ghana.



She made this statement when speaking with B Ice on Agyenkwa FM in Kumasi which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.



According to her, Nigeria and Ghana have so much in common because we are neighbouring countries.



Though she has not been to Nigeria, Tina said it’s not wrong if their songs are played in Ghana.



However, she added that Nigerian music shouldn’t be played more than Ghanaian music.



The former backing vocalist for Daddy Lumba was okay with the state of Ghana’s music industry.



Watch the video below:



