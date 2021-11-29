There is no yardstick for great music – Rocky Dawuni

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Second-time Grammy Awards nominee Rocky Dawuni has revealed that there is no yardstick to great music as perceived by many people.



Speaking with Akorfa on Simply Showbiz on TV3, the Ghanaian US-based musician reiterated that producing and determining great music comes off involuntarily. Adding that such music is lyrically relatable and has perfect rhythms that cause listeners to react even if they don’t want to.



“There is no yardstick as to great music. The thing about great music is that he who feels it knows it. The music will strike a certain nerve and will be lyrically perfect and speak for and at you. Rhythmically it is undeniable. Even if you want to stand, the music moves you.”



He further stated that any music that is described as great does not decay irrespective of time.



“There are timeless songs, and time does not decay such music. Those are the ones I term as good music,” Rocky Dawuni added.



Revealing the key to his longevity and relevance in the music industry locally and internationally, the Reggae Afro roots singer stated that constant learning, listening, motivation and focus has helped him produce good music and immensely contributed to his relevance.



He added that the yearn for excellence in his craft and shunning mediocrity has shaped his music career and granted him the needed relevance in the local and international music market.



“From the onset, I knew once you are able to produce great songs, it stands the test of time. If you have great songs and you are able to have great production with them. Then that means the songs will transcend generations and boundaries.



“I just had to be constantly listening and learning and striving for the highest level of excellence that informed my decisions and my creativity. I also try to challenge myself and bring new influences, seeking to be better, constantly motivated and focused as well as being open to new influences.





“All of these have been very key to create the character mode that I needed that has been able to navigate all the challenges that I came across in my career,” he added.



The songwriter and record producer has bagged his second nomination at the 64th Grammys for the Best Global Music Album for his ‘Voice of Bunbun’ Vol. 1 released in October 2020.



Speaking on the awards, he optimistically reiterated that “Ghana is winning”.

Rocky Dawuni will be battling it out with Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti, Daniel Ho & Friends, and Wizkid.