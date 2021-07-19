There is no unity among Kumerican artistes – D-Black

Entertainment of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian Hiphop and Afrobeat musician Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, who is professionally known as D Black, has said that the current crop of artistes from Kumasi are doing great musically, but still thinks unity is the missing element.



The rapper made this assertion in an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Entertainment360 on Saturday, July 17.



He indicated that to survive in any creative industry, an artiste needs the support of not only their fans, but their contemporaries as well.



“The Kumerican guys are doing great,” he observed, “but I think they are a little bit divided.



“I see Yaw Tog somewhere, Kofi Jamar on the other side, Asakaa boys doing their own thing.



“I feel they need to come together and pursue a common agenda. Music is such that, you will not be on top forever. So, as a brother’s shine goes down, he gets featured on a big song on a particular moment to lift him.”



D-Black is currently promoting his ‘Loyalty’ album.