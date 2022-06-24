There is no problem if my songs are inspired by the Bible - Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle said there is no point in saying that he based his song ‘Ye Obua Mi’ song from the bible.



According to him, it is needless for anyone to make a case out of this since it is of no value.



Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Joe Mettle stated that the argument was needless.



He noted that people write from diverse places, and so the song came with a creative approach.



"It’s not a point,” he stressed, explaining that he was singing his revelation out of the word from the bible.



He said his inspiration for the songs he performs is from the word and in spreading the word of God through music, you cannot go outside the bible.



He added that even if the son is meant to advise people, you cannot do that without considering the words of the bible.



"It is very important to sing the word", he told Sokoohemaa Kukua, the host.