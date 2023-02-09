You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 09Article 1711292

There is no equality in marriage; the man is always the head – Relationship coach

Controversial media personality, Reno Omokri, has said that there is nothing like equality in marriage.

According to the former presidential aide, it is a constant fact that the man is the head of the home.

In a Twitter post on February 9, 2023, he noted that for a happy marriage to exist, the wife must be ready to obey her husband.

He added that marriage usually becomes a wreck when a woman agrees to marry a man she is not willing to submit to.

“The happiest marriages happen when women choose to marry men that they want to follow and obey. The unhappiest marriages occur when women choose to marry men they don’t want to follow or obey.

"There is no equality in marriage. The husband should ALWAYS be the head!” Reno stated.

