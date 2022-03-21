‘There is no country in the world like Ghana’ - Alhaji Sidiku Buari

Entertainment of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alhaji Sidiku Buari recounts strict rules he had to adhere to in the US



Alhaji Sidiku Buari claims he had bodyguards everywhere he went in the States



Alhaji Sidiku Buari encourages Ghanaians to maintain peace



Veteran musician, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, has said that for thirty years, Ghana has remained an enviable nation in a sub-region bothered by political instability.



According to Alhaji Buari, Ghanaians should cherish the peace they have in the country because, “there is no place like home.”



Speaking on Asaase Radio on March 19, he said he had no remorse leaving the United States after 12 years to dwell in Ghana to follow his career in music.



“After staying in the United States for 12 years, I decided to come back to Ghana because home is home. I remember when I decided to come back to the country, my friends were questioning my decision.



“I have to be honest, I really enjoyed Ghana, there is no country in the world like Ghana. It’s a place to enjoy yourself and have your freedom as long as you do the right thing, you can do whatever you want to do but in the US safety was a problem,” Alhaji Buari is quoted by asaaseradio.com to have said.



According to the 1963 All-Africa Games silver medallist, staying in the United States restricted his movement and socialisation to an extent that made him homesick.



“When I was in the US, I was having bodyguards and I didn’t like it although I needed them. I was restricted because there are restrictions when you are a star.



“It’s when I came to Ghana that I could go anywhere I wanted to go, I did whatever I want to do as well,” he told show host Tommy Annan Forson.



Delving into his life as an artiste living in the USA, he explained that he was unhappy with an arrangement his management put in place for him.



“The money they spend in protecting artistes in the US is way too much, and at the end of it, the management pays part and I have to pay part of the money as well.



“I wasn’t happy with that arrangement because I believed I could take good care of myself so I decided to come home with my studio equipment, he added.



Meanwhile, with all the lavish lifestyle given to the athlete cum artiste, he noted that he felt freer when he came to Ghana.



“I didn’t care too much about the money. I cared about my happiness and freedom and enjoyed myself. I can’t be enjoying myself with a bodyguard behind me, you won’t find things like that in this country,” Alhaji Buari said.