There is absolutely nothing good about E-Levy - Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson counters arguments for E-Levy



Some celebrities kick against E-Levy



Government justifies E-Levy



Actress Lydia Forson has opposed the implementation of the new Electronic Transaction Levy otherwise known as the E-levy again after sharing several posts shading the idea.



In a post the actress shared on her official Twitter account, she noted that citizens are already being taxed for “nearly everything”, but Ghanaians are yet to witness tax benefits.



“There is absolutely nothing good about E- Levy!!! Nothing. There would be room to debate its necessity if we’re weren’t already being taxed for nearly everything already.



This will be the second time she has commented on the E-Levy brouhaha.



Veteran artiste, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Christiana Awuni, John Dumelo, Kwaw Kese, Joselyn Dumas among others have all shared their sentiments with regards to the E-levy.



According to the budget which was read by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, “Electronic transactions covering, mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances will be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75 percent, which shall be borne by the sender, except inward remittances which will be borne by the recipient."



Ever since the announcement was made on November 17, 2021, it has sparked a hot debate in the country with a majority of Ghanaians opposing it.



