‘There is a road map to winning’ at Lynx Entertainment - KiDi

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’



23rd VGMA held



KiDi says artistes at Lynx start their year reviewing previous year



Award-winning artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has disclosed that there is a roadmap to winning at Lynx Entertainment.



This comes after the ‘Touch It’ crooner took home five awards at the just-ended 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



KiDi bagged Album of the Year, [Golden Boy]; Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Best Reggae Dancehall Song, [Touch It] and Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year [Touch It], on Saturday.



According to him, being signed onto Lynx Entertainment teaches tactics that guide artistes under the label to attaining milestones in their profession and these plans are reviewed annually.



Speaking in an interview with Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he said, “There is no relaxation for anybody in Lynx, it's about constant hard work.



“Lynx is a group of people who have been doing this for years. They know what they are doing so there is a road map to winning in general, not award ooo, there is a road map to winning in general.”



Furthermore, KiDi mentioned that they hold a meeting to access their performance at the end of every year and those who do well are commended.



“At the beginning of every year, we sit and have meetings, label meetings and we look back at the previous year what did we do right, what did we do wrong and what can we change. Then they go like ‘Oh KiDi this year you did amazing but moving forward we can do this better.’



“That is what it is. When we start the year, we start with the focus of trying to be better than the previous year and that is what this is,” he added.



Meanwhile, there is a perception that artistes signed onto Lynx Entertainment are favoured when it comes to awards, especially VGMA, due to Richie Mensah’s affiliation with the Board.



However, in an exclusive interview with Doreen Avio on Joy Entertainment, on June 26, 2021, this assertion was debunked by Richie Mensah who said, “I was only made a board member once, in my life and that was in 2014”.



