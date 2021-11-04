There are rules and regulations to everything – Stonebwoy on Shatta-Medikal arrest

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Conferring to Stonebwoy, people should be mindful of their actions because the ripple effects can be far more reaching than they can ever anticipate. The Dancehall musician shared this nugget as his opinion concerning Shatta Wale’s arrest for pranking Ghanaians.



In an interview on 3FMSunrise, Stonebwoy opined that one’s actions should consider the laws and rules of engagement in the land. Although Shatta Wale justified his actions, Stonebwoy believes that Shatta should have been more careful with his reactions towards the death prophesy.



“You catch a thief stealing something of yours. There are steps you have to take. And if you don’t take time, although you’ve caught a thief who is stealing something from you, you can get into trouble. So there are laws, and there are rules and regulations that apply to everything that we do. Assuming I pick a knife and I stab that thief or I kill him, I have committed a crime. Irrespective of the fact that he stole something from me.



There are better ways to deal with situations. So that the ripple effect doesn’t go round and round. Your reaction to what happens matters the most. That is the example I can put right now. So that we are all careful to know that irrespective of whether we are right, we have to know that whatever we do as a result of that also has its own implications.





Stonebwoy also opined the Shatta Wale and Medikal are the best people to speak about their prisons experience.



“I think when they have time, and they are ready, they would come and share a lot about their experiences. It can’t be right for somebody else to be sharing the lesson or not. But I think the best people to answer that would be the people who know or are the ones in that shoe to say the right things. For me, I can also continue to push my advocate and my movement, which also comes a long way to help conscientize people about what is going on.”



