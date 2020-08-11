Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

There are no menus at 'karma restaurant', you get served what you deserve - Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty and husband, Hopeson Adorye

Ghanaian gospel songstress Empress Gifty, formerly known as Gifty Osei, has a piece of advice for people who think they can escape the consequences of their evil dealings.



For the wife of NPP’s Hopeson Adorye, karma can never be escaped and anyone who has committed wrongdoings will receive a fair share of it in the future.



According to her, if karma were a restaurant, no menu would be given, new and old customers will get served what they deserve.



Empress Gifty made this statement in an Instagram post on Monday, August 10.



The “Aseda” hitmaker shared a photo rocking a colourful Ankara dress with the caption: “Welcome to karma restaurant; there are no menus you get served what you deserve.”



It’s unclear what triggered her post. However, it seems she can’t get over all the betrayal, broken trust and sorrows she had endured in the hands of friends and family.



