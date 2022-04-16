There are more opportunities for DJs now – Tim Westwood

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Popular British Disc Jockey and radio and television presenter, Tim Westwood, has disclosed that the DJ industry currently faces stiffer competition and has more opportunities.



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of Your Lyfe on YFM, Tim Westwood said "this era is a very blessed one for DJs".



According to him, there weren’t many opportunities and competition for DJs in the past, adding that "things have changed now and there are lots of opportunities and competition".



“I’m from an era where there were no opportunities, but if you had an opportunity like I did to work with Capital FM and on Radio 1, you will make good use of it. I’m from a generation of no opportunity but when I come through the door, there’s no competition”.



“Now, it is an era of incredible opportunities but incredible competition as well and I think that breeds champions. In the UK, the new generation of DJs are making me very proud and impressed”.



Tim noted that his existence in the industry has influenced generations of DJs coming up, stating that he pays much attention to the new era of DJs, as they are also influencing him and his style of DJing.