There are many things you don’t know, stop downgrading our talents – Isaac Quarcoo to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Songwriter and Ontime Entertainment record label boss has lashed out at a section of Ghanaians who are in the habit of comparing musicians in Ghana to Nigerian artists.



In a recent interview with Peace FM, Mr. Isaac Quarcoo expressed total displeasure at what he terms the ‘Typical Ghanaian Attitude’.



Mr. Quarcoo during his submissions said;



"Who should come and celebrate our artists for us? Why do we ridicule their hard work when most of our A-list artists are working solo? Tell me, how many of these Nigerian artists can go solo and still do what our guys are doing? let’s cut them some slack for Christ's sake!”, He Said.



"People keep raising concerns about why the music charts in Ghana are drown in the pool of Nigerian music and I totally understand but I have a question for them; who owns these stores? who? The same big labels that have signed those artists, so how do we beat such investment?"



Mr. Quarcoo has described as disrespectful the manner in which Ghanaians compare senior musicians to the new crop artistes in terms of numbers.





"Let’s not reduce Shattawale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and the rest to nothing because some young ones are making numbers today. As a society we must come together to protect our artists like the other countries are doing. It’s nothing but good PR and pure love not any extraordinary talent. I have great hopes that with time, our artists will buy into the idea of collaborating with these labels’ though it’s not a hidden secret that most of them milk the artists."