There are better dancehall artistes in Ghana than Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy – OD4

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

One-time popular Ghanaian musician, OD4, born Henry Agyei Gyamerah, has asserted that there are better dancehall artists in Ghana than Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.



According OD4 who’s now known as Mavluz, revealed that in Ghana only the popular dancehall artists are been celebrated meanwhile the unpopular ones are doing better.



In a one-on-one on XZone hosted Jay Kojo Daasebre (JKD), the “Ten Thousand” hitmaker said, Ghanaians make it look like there are only three or four people who are doing well when it comes to dancehall.



“I will say it’s being strangled few ones, those beneath are more and they are better you understand. They’ve made it look like or three or 4 people do dancehall in Ghana but there are serious dancehall artiste in Ghana that are not popular” he stressed



