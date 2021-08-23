There are a lot of people who still don’t appreciate what I do - Sarkodie

Entertainment of Monday, 23 August 2021

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has revealed how he managed to survive in the music industry despite the lack of appreciation of his craft by a section of the public.



Despite the claim by some Ghanaians that Sarkodie is rated among the most celebrated artistes in the country, the rapper has intimated that he does not receive full support from the public but regardless, has managed to maintain his relevance in the music scene.



Speaking in an interview on OnePlay Africa with Tilly Akua Nipa, Sarkodie indicated that he does not easily give up when he sets out on a project regardless of the stiff opposition and criticisms.



“Funny enough, I am a person that wouldn't quit regardless, so I do this not because I get a thousand percent support. I do have a lot of people who still don’t appreciate the things what I do. You listen to radio and there’s a lot of people over the years who have said stuff. If I wasn’t a tough person who sees a tunnel vision and wants to go for it…my options are not loss.”



He further added "I am a very stubborn person when it has to do with something I have to do, there is nothing that will come the way. I can listen to what you say but I see something and I just want to go get it."



Sarkodie on July 30 2021 released his 7th studio album titled "No Pressure" which has received massive airplay.



