Theatre lovers thrilled with Nii Commey’s ‘Skirts and Suits’ play

Entertainment of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: newsghana.com.gh

The GNAT Hall's Bediako Hall was filled with joy and laughter last Saturday as a cross-section of Ghanaians were thrilled with the captivating Nii Commey Handwriting Play dubbed: "SKIRTS & SUITS."



The play which MTN Ghana sponsored and helped stage was performed to honour this year's International Customer Service Week.



A night of immersive corporate stage dramedy was presented to thousands of theater enthusiasts by the storytelling hub Handwriting Communications.



The story of angels and demons, of customer experience, interlaced with spicy corporate nonsense, knee-slapping, untamed characters a touch of the feminine spirit and masculine ego.



The play focused primarily on what happens in an organization in regard to customer service.



The play is a standard depiction of the comings and goings in a conventional corporate setting, with strong customer service underpinnings.



In Skirts and Suits, the contemporary corporate office was the point of action of all the drama that happens daily, with an urban fusion of exciting characters occupying the roles of customers, employers, customer service people, and the entire workforce who interface with the organization.



The story clearly exposes the good, the bad, and the ugly that happen in a typical office. What is more thrilling is the chronicling of the contemporary corporate woman and the vicissitudes that stare at them: the opportunities, and the temptations, power, position, and romance.



It was a night for service providers, corporate Ghana, and all who are customers in one way or the other. Patrons are being entreated to be expectant of something unusual.



Nii Commey Handwriting has, over the years, plopped the seats of theatre lovers with his timeless plays such as “Romantic Nonsense”, “My Name is Romance,” and “Where Two or More Women are Gathered.”



Handwriting Communications is an indigenous storytelling hub based in Accra, dedicated to using experiential storytelling tools for communication, education, and entertainment.