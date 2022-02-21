The youth must rise – Shatta Wale complains about sinking Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has called on the youth of Ghana to rise for the country.



In his estimation, the country is sinking and needs the youth to rise up to the occasion to salvage the country.



The Dancehall artiste who has over the years complained bitterly about especially the state of the music industry is now worried about the country in its entirety.



Shatta Wale made this position of his known in a tweet shared with his followers.



He said: “Arise Ghana youth for your country, the country is sinking.”



It is not clear what exactly the artiste expect the youth to do but with the rising standard of living under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration and government’s posturing in the introduction of the e-levy, it is clear the Dancehall artiste is looking at the youth rising up against such happenings.



Over the years, celebrities in Ghana have used their platforms to call on the youth to remain conscious and fight for a better Ghana.