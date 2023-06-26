‘The world will come to know the truth and my story will be heard’ – Hajia4Reall as she marks her birthday

Entertainment of Monday, 26 June 2023

In a post meant to celebrate her birthday on June 26, 2023, Hajia4Reall has stated that she will soon be vindicated.



The Ghanaian socialite, who is currently facing a trial in the United States over an alleged involvement in a $ 2 million romance scam, has taken to social media to update her fans with a post, highlighting her emotions.



In the said post, Hajia4Reall said at the right time, the world will know the truth and her story will be heard.



“Happy Birthday to me, and a big thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes and, above all, your love and prayers showed to me during these difficult times. One thing that my father has always told me since I was young is that “only the good die young, “and now I truly understand what that statement really means. There is a time for everything, and the world will come to know the truth, and my story will be heard,” her post read.



The post has since garnered over 26,000 likes and 1,000 comments from scores of netizens including celebrities on social media.



Well wishes and commiserations from the likes of Stonebwoy, Abeiku Santana, Bobrisky, Prince David Osei, Edem, Tracey Boakye and many others, have swamped her comment section.



Background



Mona Faiz Montage, widely known as Hajia4Reall was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.



The news has since flooded social media, topping Twitter trends amidst massive reactions from netizens online.



Hajia’s jail requirements



‘Hajia4Reall’ has pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against her.



She is said to have been released on home detention to her aunt’s New Jersey residence on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor, her lawyer, and the prosecutor’s office have confirmed.





