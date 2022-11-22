The world’s greatest pop-up festival lives in Africa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: BBnZ Live

This Christmas, BBnZ Live and BTL Africa collaborate to bring you UPPFEST City, a one-of-a-kind pop-up festival that creates a venue for creatives and event organizers to collaborate on ideas and events for the season.



The idea was birthed as a way to subsidize costs for the industry considering the current economic turmoil.



UPPFEST City kicks off with a World Cup viewing park from the 24th-18th of December and then merges into a series of festivals, concerts, and events throughout the festive season.



The UPPFEST idea saw its fruition during the pandemic when everyone would get their own swimming pool after renting a cabana. This year not only do you get the option of your own swimming pool you can opt for a Jacuzzi as well.



UPPFEST is also being activated in Wonderland Lagos in Nigeria. Wonderland Lagos is another festive pop-up with concerts and various activations opening on the 3rd of December in Eko Energy City.