'The world needs more love and less ego' - Wizkid

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid has acknowledged that he is currently filled with love for life and not just for himself.



The singer's fifth studio album "More Love Less Ego (MLLE)" which is set to be released on August 5, 2022, reflects his current sentiment that the world needs more love and less ego.



The Made In Lagos singer said in a viral video sighted on an Instablog page 'tooxclusive_com' on July 6, 2022.



Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun further stated that all his albums are a reflection of where is as a human being and what he is feeling at that moment.



"Anytime I make an album I like it to be a reflection of where I'm at as a human being where my life is, what I am feeling at the moment, just real-life shit.



So like right now I feel a lot of love in my heart and soul towards life in general not just me myself and I feel like the world needs a whole lot of love and less ego" he said.



The singer recently expressed his love and support for Burna Boy and Davido, two of his contemporaries in the entertainment business.



Wizkid gave unexpected nods to both Burna Boy and Davido during his performance at Afronation 2022 in Portugal.



He said, “Every time I link up with my brother, he is always telling me good shit about unity and Afrobeats. I wanna tell you tonight Starboy got love for Burnaboy, I got love for Davido, I got love for every f**king body.



"I wanna say thank you to the fans for supporting us and bringing us here.”