The world is depressed so I wanted to spread the gospel of ‘Enjoyment’ – S3fa on new release

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Award-winning Ghanaian singer, S3fa has shared the thought process behind her latest single release dubbed “Enjoyment”.



According to her, the past few months have been challenging for people all over the world particularly, Ghanaians. Hence she needed to introduce a sound and an escape for people to feel free “from a world of stress and depression”.



In an interview on Y107.9 FM’s “Dryve of Your Lyfe” with Kojo Manuel, she considered this year as a sensitive period and therefore she needed a song to “preach to people to live life despite its complications.”



“You can never have enough of enjoyment you know and like I said this year has been very difficult for everybody and I think this is not the time to remind people of their pains. This is not the time to release something to depress people more. I needed to release something that will give people a little bit of excitement and hope and when they listen they’ll just move with the vibes rather than think through the lines,” she shared.



“I just think that for me I’m spreading the gospel of enjoyment and living life. Life is just one and I mean there’s nothing we can do about it. Enjoyment is all about living the live, living in the moment because life comes at you fast. Let’s calm ourselves with this songs and say enough to the overthinking and depressions,” she continued.



Having had a boisterous year touring cities in Europe and the States, S3fa has returned to Ghana and is already prep for the epic December festivities in the country.



The singer has dropped another banger titled, ‘Enjoyment’ available on all music download and streaming platforms.