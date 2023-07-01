The woman you see as your ‘enemy’ is also suffering – Sarkodie told

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Professional Counsellor, Motivational Speaker, Author, and Entrepreneur, Counsellor Frank Edem Adofoli had waded into the ongoing controversy between Ghanaian Musician Sarkodie and Actress Yvonne Nelson.



Counsellor Adofoli has expressed disappointment in Sarkodie's response to Yvonne Nelson's allegations, indicating, that she wrote the book from a place of suffering.





In an open letter to Sarkodie, the counsellor urged him to examine his vile reaction adding that, Yvonne is only bitter and not an enemy.



Read the full letter below;



Dear Sarkodie,



Nobody is saying you are a bad person or that you are not a good husband. Nobody wants your downfall or your marriage to fail. It’s not always true that people who are in conflict with you hate you and want to destroy you or your image.



Look deep inside yourself, examine your anger, and you will realize that the woman you see as your ‘enemy’ is also suffering because of an affair that went wrong some years back when you both were younger.



Once you understand this, you will have the capacity to ignore the ‘noise’ and have compassion for her. People may forget the one who made them laugh but not the one who made them cry.



In conclusion, “The shouts of an angry king are like a roaring lion, but his kind words are like a gentle rain falling softly on the grass” – Proverbs 19:12 (ERV).