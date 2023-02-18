The weirdest rumour I heard about myself was that I impregnated a girl I never met – Wody Maya

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian YouTuber, Wody Maya has revealed that one of the weirdest rumours he heard about himself was that he had impregnated a girl.



The content creator speaking on Rainbow Entertainment, said when he heard the news, he felt alarmed since he had not even met the girl before not to talk of impregnating her.



He revealed this when he spoke to host Daniel Dadson on Rainbow Radio 92.4Fm in the United Kingdom.



"I saw on a video a girl narrating how I impregnated her…I don’t even know the girl. The news was all over the internet, but this girl; I had never met before. Can you believe that? I don’t even know where she lives.”