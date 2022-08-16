The weddings that took Ghanaians by surprise

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Love is a beautiful thing and when a man takes a woman as a wife, conversations are engendered. The couple are congratulated and in some cases, some controveries emerge including who they may have dated in the past, and how the marriage came as a surprise to many.



The situation gets a buzz especially when either of the couple or both are public figures. The entertainment industry has witnessed some unions that fans say took them by surprise because some Ghanaian celebrities kept their relationship out of the public eye until they officially tied the knot.



Below are a list of such unions:



John Dumelo and Gifty Nkornu









When news broke that the lady's man in the movie industry, John Dumelo, was getting married, fans wanted to know the woman he settled on.



Some thought John was going to marry one of his friends in the industry but no, he tied the knot with Ghanaian lawyer, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu on May 12, 2018, at the Royal Senchi Resort in Akosombo.



It was graced by celebrities in the country and friends of the couple.



Gifty is the younger sister of Selassie Ibrahim, the CEO of Smarttys Management and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The couple who have kept their marriage private have two children together.





Stonebwoy and Louisa Ansong









Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy and Louisa Ansong's marriage was one that fans didn't see it coming.



The dental surgeon who swept the singer off his feet has shared a beautiful love story with him following their union back in 2017.



According to Stonebwoy, he met his wife after a performance in Kumasi. They stayed in touch and fell in love and along the line, made the decision to settle as husband and wife.



The couple has been blessed with two children, a girl and a boy.





Fella Makafui and Medikal









These two entertainers have proven that they were indeed made for each other.



Actress Fella Makafui was called out by a section of the public for what they termed as snatching Sister Deborah's boyfriend, Medikal, at the time.



The Sowutuom singer, on March 7, 2020, made things official by taking Fella as his legally wedded wife.



The wedding made headlines, not forgetting the fainting stunt the bride pulled on her husband in front of all their family and invited guests.



The two have served couple goals these past years and have made a beautiful daughter, Island Frimpong.



When their love story began, some thought it would add to the list of celebrity relationships that never led to marriage but the narrative was not the case.







Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah









The year 2022 has witnessed some surprise marriages and according to social media users, actress Tracey Boakye's marriage to Frank was unpredicted, they simply didn't see it coming.



The movie producer nicknamed 'East Legon Landlady' on July 298, walked down the aisle in the presence of invited guests and family in Kumasi.



Many classified the announcement of her union as a publicity stunt but little did they know that Tracey meant business.



The couple after their much-talked-about union have been flaunting their love on social media with the actress revealing that Frank Ntiamoah whom she kept a secret all these years spent time with her daughter, Nhyira, during the child's second birthday abroad.





Bridget Otoo and Dr Ago Tetteh









The latest surprise on the list was from broadcaster, Bridget Otoo who tied the knot on August 13, 2022, with transport consultant, Dr Evans Ago Tetteh in Sekondi.



The intimate ceremony was graced by selected friends and relatives of the latest couple.



Bridget has received tons of congratulatory messages from well-wishers and high-profile personalities in Ghana.



Until she married, the public did not know her partner as she never flaunted him on social media.



Some have also said they never expected Bridget Otoo to get married because they thought she hated men as they made references to some comments she made in the past. Her colleague, Lydia Forson, defended her, stating that women empowerment and the fight for the rights of the vulnerable to be respected cannot be termed as hateful speech.







OPD/BB