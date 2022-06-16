The video of Joyce Blessing that attracted Nana Agradaa's wrath

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Agradaa mocks gospel singer



Joyce Blessing 'rejoice' over Agradaa's failed marriage



Joyce tagged as an adulterous woman



When news broke that Nana Agradaa's marriage with her pastor husband, Eric Oduro Koranteng, had hit the grounds, gospel musician, Joyce Blessing in a self-recorded video asked her followers to assist her pop champagne in celebration.



“This is just the beginning. There are some traps that when you set for someone, you end up falling in. A marriage has finally collapsed. I need a bottle of champagne to celebrate. Ghanaians pls help me with that.”



Her single act attracted the wrath of the former fetish priest who vowed to take her on. In just a few days videos intended to ruin her career popped up.



Agradaa's leaked video of the singer captured her drunk. A broken-hearted Joyce Blessing was heard begging a man she referred to as Kwame not to end their relationship.



The genesis of their enmity is linked to comments passed by Agradaa some months ago when Joyce suffered a messy divorce with her husband, Dave Joy amidst allegations that she cheated in her marriage.



The former fetish priestess was quick to mock the singer whom she tagged as a disgrace to the gospel fraternity.



“You call yourself a woman of God yet you have the nerve to be sleeping around with other men and even pastors. Bow your head in shame and run to God for forgiveness. Don’t hide under the cloak of prostitution and claim you’re doing God’s work. It’s time for you to repent, come back to Jesus. You can use your strength, hide in darkness to do your evil stuff but God will eventually expose you," she said.



