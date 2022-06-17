The video Afia Schwarzenegger took that angered Nogokpo chief

Entertainment of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular actress curses a lawyer and politician



Afia Schwar heads to Nogokpo shrine



Nogokpo chief calls out comedienne



Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger on Monday took a bold step with a trip to the Nogokpo shrine as part of plans to deal with persons who have debunked sexual claims she made about politician, Chairman Wontumi.



Afia Schwar had alleged that she had an affair with Wontumi but Mr Ampaw rubbished the claim. She, consequently, invoked curses on Ampaw and subsequently tabled the case before the powerful shrine.



She published scenes from her visit to Nogokpo including a video that captured an elderly man leading her to an unnamed location.



Barely three days after the release of the footage, the Nogokpo chief called out Afia for bragging on Instagram with her visit. According to the chief, the visit should have been kept private.



Togbui Amuzu Agbodzalu in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on Thursday, June 16, reiterated that the shrine carries out serious business and therefore is against persons publishing details of their visit on any social media platform.



"At Nogokpo Shrine, a lot of people come and we help a lot of people. We don't tolerate that nonsense she is doing because she came to the community to take pictures and videos and shared it online. We don't tolerate it and that is why I had to tackle it," Togbui Amuzu told GhanaWeb.



The said video has since been deleted by Afia Schwarzenegger but photos that captured her pose beside the Nogokpo signpost are still on her IG page.



Meanwhile, Maurice Ampaw, the lawyer for Ghanaian politician and businessman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako better known as Chairman Wontumi, disclosed in an interview on Okay FM that he was hale and hearty despite Afia's curses.



"I am as strong as a he-goat. I want to say that I am still strong despite her curses. I can also testify that Chairman is still strong," he noted.



Check out the videos below:









