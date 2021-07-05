You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 07 05Article 1302289

LifeStyle of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

The vagina is not a device to notify you of infections – Women warned

Expert sex therapist, Akosua Davis, has advised women to assess their vaginas well and regularly for possible infections as the vagina itself does not give notifications on that.

She positioned the vagina as a very precious part of the female body that needs to be properly cared for. This was during an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’.

According to her, the vagina does a lot of things like excreting urine, menstrual blood, and vaginal discharge, taking in the penis during sexual intercourse, and is even responsible for bringing babies onto the surface of the earth, hence it is imperative to keep infections from it.

“The vagina is neither a phone, WhatsApp nor IG to give you a notification when it has an infection so you need to assess yourself all the time and know your vagina so that when there’s a problem, you’ll know”, she said.

Akosua again noted that every woman at a point in time contracts infections no matter how high their hygiene level is however, as soon as a woman notices this, her priority should be to visit the hospital and have that infection treated.

