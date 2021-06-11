The support after releasing ‘Ye Obua Mi’ is massive - Joe Mettle

Music of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joe Mettle has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the support he has received after releasing his latest ‘Ye Obua Mi’ track.



According to him, although the song was released just recently, the support has been massive.



Joe Mettle appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said it is his prayer that his fans would receive whatever they are trusting God for.



He indicated that the song is a straight lift from Psalm 121.



He told the host, Sokoohemaa Kukua, that he only took out two verses from Psalm 121. Meanwhile, Joe Mettle says he is not moved by negative stories about him.



He said people are only quick to run people down without realizing it.



Such stories he lamented only destroy the reputation of others.



He added that some persons who peddle lies about others don’t even come out to apologize even when it turns out they lied.