The success of my 'Alcohol' song remains a surprise to me - Nigerian singer Joeboy

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Joeboy has established that he didn't anticipate the success of his current single, "Alcohol".



Joeboy pointed out that although he is not encouraging alcoholism with the song, he is excited at how fans have embraced the song with full force.



"I think [Sip (Alcohol)] is really special for me, like seeing how big the song is becoming and how big it's going to get because it was like a different step in my sound, not like the regular Joeboy sound from the beginning, which is more or less like this kind of "lover boy," he stated on the Verified by Genius show.





"I was always like put in that box and I was like 'nah, I'm done with this stuff.' I'm not saying it's a bad thing, but I just wanted to explore different sounds. And Alcohol is the first step in my sound evolving." he added.





Joeboy who is known to be 'heavy' on love songs said he was nervous prior to the release of that particular song.



One can recall that sometime last year, Joeboy was disappointed when fans somewhat rejected his "Celebrate" song.



'Celebrate' which sounded nothing like a love song was not fully embraced by fans as compared to Joeboy's previous songs.