The streets shot me 16 times, and I survived every bullet – Tipgy Hriim

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Tipgy Hriim, a dancehall artiste, recounts his survival from the dangers on the street. He survived 16 bullet shots and has 72 scars to live with.



Known in real life as Richard Acheampong, Tipgy told MzGee in an interview on the entertainment segment of TV3 New Day about the scars he mentioned in his song ‘Jeje Bo’. The song talks about his survival from the dangers and woeful experiences while growing up.



“The scar on my face tells a story about how my mom single-handedly raised me because we had to go through a lot. I encountered this injury from fire. I have been through a lot. I have like 72 scars, and some are gunshots. My song ‘Jeje Bo’ tells it all like the lyrics and everything because you know we are the street. We did some bad boy things on the streets.”



The fast-rising reggae dancehall artist started his music career in 2015. And since the release of ‘Jeje Bo’, the artiste has added music that will inspire a lot of his listeners because it tells a lot of his life story and his survival from several gunshots.



“I started active music in 2015 after completing Legon. And I studied psychology and information studies. My song ‘Jeje Bo’ is not because I am lying or cooking a story. If I am to take off my shirts now, you will see 72 scars. 16 of them are gunshots that I survived. From today, I want Ghanaians to be listening to my songs because I will be telling my story through the songs,” he told MzGee.



Tipgy’s newest release with award-winning reggae dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has been a ground breakthrough for his music career. Tipgy said that he is a fan and supporter of the Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, who recorded his new song without a charge.



“The track with Wale is called Lost Circles. When the producer Chensee Beat posted a snippet of one of my songs on his status. Wale commented that the boy is good and said we should send him the song. So he does a verse on it. And just like that Wale gave me the verse and took nothing,” He added.



The artiste has urged all fans to follow and support his music on all social media platform @Tipgy Hriim.