The spirit of the music industry follows me - Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, on Wednesday evening, September 22, took to his social media platforms to address the entertainment media in Ghana.



The artiste who seems displeased with allegations levelled against him by some entertainment critics and industry players, including the CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, said people are quick to judge him when he responds to his critics.



But according to the SM boss who couldn't hide his emotions during his live session, he will continue to speak to truth as "spirits of the music industry" will never leave him.



He added that nothing can stop his blessings.



"The spirits of the music industry dey follow Shatta Wale like crazy," he said repeatedly.



"I dey tell you people something, what you people are seeing, you haven’t seen anything yet. I dey tell you people something. I swear everything. I get my Bible here (grabs it). I swear. Sometimes you people worry God but he still blesses me. Sometimes I tell him to stop. You people don't understand,” said Shatta Wale.



