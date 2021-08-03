The singer who made good music out of heartbreak - Meet Ginja

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Versatile, rising Ghanaian-Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter, Miss Ginja, has talked about how she drew inspiration from her heartbreak to churn out music.



She disclosed to Dorothy Cornelius in an interview on Y107.9FM’s Weekend Rush that she always wanted to be a lawyer growing up, however, in Senior high school, she discovered how good she was at singing and rapping and decided at that point that she wanted to make it an actual thing.



Sharing the story behind her three years of dedication to writing heartbreak songs, Ginja said, “We all go through heartbreaks and it’s never pretty. It’s always messy and ugly but long story short, I had feelings for who a guy who said he loved me too but I found out he was seeing someone else while seeing me”.



Ginja, AKA Little Pepper, disclosed that when she found out about the guy’s infidelity, she got very hurt and that was when she started writing heartbreak songs. After three years of wallowing in sorrow, she finally decided that it was time to move on.



“I got tired of writing heartbreak songs and I thought to myself that I’m not the only one who has gone through a heartbreak so I needed to get over it and write something better. That was how I came up with my song Je t’aime”, the singer further expunged.



Ginja says she is not yet enjoying the financial benefits of being a musician, however, she believes she will soon get to that stage. She has a new song out titled ‘Taya’ and it is currently available for streaming on all digital platforms.