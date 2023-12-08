The showbiz side of the ‘New Force’ spokesperson you probably do not know about

Entertainment of Friday, 8 December 2023

The spotlight is on Ms. Shalimar Abbiusi, the spokesperson of an emerging political movement in Ghana, ‘The New Force’, who has been held in detention by the National Investigations Bureau.



Ms. Abbiusi, a Belgian national based in Ghana, has for over 48 hours, been in the custody of the NIB, where the validity of her residence permit, among others have been challenged.



However, amid the uproar and the tons of questions being raised about this development on social media, many have wondered who this 30-year-old woman is.



You might know Ms Abbiusi as first seen publicly in a video announcing preparations to unveil ‘The New Force’s plans for the next election, but here are some facts (Showbiz), you probably do not know about her.



She was a TV presenter at GHOne



A look at her social media profiles, particularly Instagram, captures her interesting day-to-day activities in Ghana.



In a couple of her Instagram posts, she was spotted as her as the host of ‘Cheers’, a sports and showbiz-infused show on GHOne TV.



Shallie resigned sometime in July 2023 but still has close ties with the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Bola Ray, and so on.





She also served as a panelist on a couple of lifestyle shows including TV3's ‘Ladies Circle’, among others.‘Shallie’, as she is popularly known, is a former international beauty queen and this is evident in most of her posts on social media.She represented Belgium in multiple international pageants from 2011 to 2017 winning multiple titles and awards as Miss Exclusive 2013, Miss Top of the World in India, Miss Tourism Belgium, and many more.Shallie’s latest TV appearance was in the popular show “Temptation Island Belgium/Netherlands 2021”.She then won an international award for her appearance on the show “International TV Star of the Year” sometime in 2022.Shalimar has worked with giant brands including Conrad, Radisson Blu, SHEIN, FashionNova, and so on.She recently launched a social media and digital marketing company called “The Online Empire” in 2021, to support brands expanding their online presence to boost their income.Under Shallie’s ‘The Online Empire’ brand, she has journeyed to West Africa and UAE, seeking to venture into real estate and facilitating investments for investors, among others.She is active in all corners of the world but mostly focuses on Dubai and West Africa where the economy is seemingly booming.She is a mandator of gold mines in West Africa and is well connected throughout the minerals and oil industry.EB/BB