The rich and the influential who showed up in style to Despite’s grand 60th birthday

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ibrahim Mahama shares a dance with MASLOC boss



Cheddar gifts Despite designer items



Artistes perform for Despite on 60th birthday



Ghanaian millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, held a massive dinner which was attended by the rich and influential at East Legon to mark his 60th birthday.



It was a sight to behold when some wealthy people from Ghana made it from their various locations to the lavish birthday bash of the rich businessman.



With music, dance, some food, and a bit of networking, it was a joyous occasion that welcomed top politicians, media personalities, influencers, businessmen, artistes, and many others to celebrate with him under one umbrella.



Present at the event was businessman Ibrahim Mahama who was spotted dancing with the Deputy CEO of MASLOC, Qwin Adepa.



Glowing in a royal blue Kaftan, young Ghanaian millionaire, Cheddar, presented three gifts to Despite while Nana Aba Anamoah, Diana Hamilton, Emelia Brobbey, KKD, Vivian Jill were sighted sharing a hearty laugh.



In a short bodycon dress, Hajia4Reall and Salma Mumin waved at the camera to cement their presence.



Veteran artistes, Kojo Antwi and Amakye Dede serenaded fans with some good music. Efya, Kwabena Kwabena, Sista Afia, King Promise, Stonebwoy, among other artistes shared the stage with the veterans to perform for all present.



For more videos and pictures from the event attended by the rich and influential, scroll for more.



