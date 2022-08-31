The rapper who died after Yaa Pono’s massive endorsement

Music of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

When Yaa Pono granted Kumasi-based Pure FM an interview in June, the musician spoke highly of an up-and-coming rapper who he said was of the greatest conviction would take the industry by storm.



Having encountered the youngster who was hungry for success, a mention during the interview was to set the tone for the grand unveiling of the talented rapper whose prowess, according to Yaa Pono, was unmatched.



“I’m bringing another artiste and that artiste is going to blow than any artiste who has ever mentioned my name and influence in his life. His name is Nana Nketia. And I’m saying this year,” a confident Yaa Pono announced.



Unfortunately, the dream was not realized. Nana Nketia kicked the bucket.



Some social media users on August 27, 2022, inundated platforms with news of Nana Nketia’s demise amidst tributes and condolences to the bereaved family.



Others also shared snippets of the rapper’s performances at some radio stations including Angel FM (Accra) and Joy FM.



Reports say he was involved in a motor accident.



According to David Germain Portfolio, a Kumasi-based radio presenter and event MC, Nana Nketia after the accident was “admitted to the hospital for a week” before he passed.



“Deepest condolences to his family. May God grant him rest,” said George Quaye who once hosted the rapper on his show.



Nana Nketia had a number of songs to his credit. They included ‘Menaase’, ‘Zavivina’, ‘Sika Botor’ and ‘Tweak’.



















