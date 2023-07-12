The 'powers' Adjetey Anang’s wife possesses that scares him

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Among the things Adjetey Anang said about his wife, Elom, aside from being a beautiful soul, was her “uncanny intuition” which made him scared at a point.



This, the actor attributes to “her sensitivity to the Holy Spirit - which leads her to discover things in the nick of time to save us from terrible trouble.”



In Chapter 9 of his memoir which touched on marital challenges and imperfection, Adjetey Anang said: “Many times, when I have gone down the slippery slope of destruction, she would have a dream that would sometimes shake me to the bone in its accuracy of the things I was hiding from her!



“Surprisingly, she seems to have passed on that gift to our son Ryan! Each time Elom found inappropriate chats on my phone, she was literally woken up in the middle of sleep and led straight to exposure of my dark secrets to drag me into safety!”



He continued: “There were times I was scared by the powers she seemed to possess! These acts of carelessness have caused her so much pain and hurt and I have re-committed to a lifetime of reassuring her of my love and faithfulness. I'm grateful for the blessing of healing and restoration and the opportunity to be better in what is now a stronger and more transparent relationship.”



Before these words in that same chapter as sighted by GhanaWeb, Adjetey Anang disclosed he cheated on his wife on multiple occasions.



“You could say I was naive from the start about subtle amorous hints and perhaps made a lot of assumptions about people’s motives till it was too late. Soon, I got bolder, more daring and adventurous and sometimes I initiated conversations and led many on.”



“I have been in very compromising situations with ladies. Some started as admiration and fun and after frequent chats, developed into flirting and occasionally went too far,” parts of the book read.



He, however, apologised to the women he cheated on his wife and also offered an apology to his wife stressing that he regrets “such inappropriate behaviour.”



“I’ve struggled to forgive myself and these experiences have been the lowest points in our marriage and nearly tore us apart. I’m grateful for God and Elom’s forgiveness and the love that has kept us going strong through those dark times.”



Adjetey Anang, 50, launched his memoir on his golden jubilee anniversary. The memoir titled ‘Adjetey Anang: A story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience’ tells Adjetey Anang’s journey to stardom, his impact, lessons, struggles, and the sacrifices which have shaped him over the years.



It also reveals the relatable individual behind the varied captivating screen characters he has played over the years, including the legendary Pusher from the iconic TV series Things We Do for Love.



