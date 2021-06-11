The plan was to do music and not radio - Ohemaa Woyeje

Entertainment of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian radio presenter, entrepreneur and musician, Harey Adjoa Yeboah Asuama Kusi popularly known as Ohemaa Woyeje has revealed how she found herself doing radio.



According to her, she never had plans of going into media production specifically radio but is doing it anyway.



Talking about her journey in doing radio she stated that she started doing radio in 2003 at Nkosuo radio in Kumasi and, “There I didn’t start as a radio presenter or DJ as I am now, I started off as a sales executive and a voice-over artist”.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e. TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show she disclosed, “I loved music while in school, I’m that person who would be learning lyrics to go and perform during entertainment and fun events while my friends are reading their textbooks”.



She mentioned that her senior brother gave her the opportunity to do radio because he just took her to school and immediately after that there was a job opportunity for her.



“The first radio station I worked with gave me an appointment letter so I started officially as an employed staff, there was no back and forth with them “ she revealed.



She went on to say that it has also been the same with all other stations except, Sky FM.



“They had a little challenge with me but apart from them, ever since I came to Accra, every other station I’ve worked with, employed me. I didn’t have to apply for work to any radio station they themselves approached me to work for them” she stated.



Ohemaa however, described her journey to doing radio as an interesting one which has not been easy but definitely worth the experience and time.